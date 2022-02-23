Lamar Advertising (LAMR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 25th. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ LAMR opened at $109.85 on Wednesday. Lamar Advertising has a 1 year low of $85.07 and a 1 year high of $124.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.16.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.40%.

In other Lamar Advertising news, Director Stephen P. Mumblow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total value of $284,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 261.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter valued at $581,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rents advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.