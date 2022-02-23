Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ:LARK opened at $27.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $137.35 million, a P/E ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Landmark Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $23.38 and a fifty-two week high of $31.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. This is an increase from Landmark Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Landmark Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.32%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Landmark Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Petiole USA ltd bought a new stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $294,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. 24.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Landmark Bancorp

Landmark Bancorp, Inc /Kansas/ is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It offers checking accounts, savings and investments, loans, online and mobile, business checking and business services. The company was founded on April 22, 1885 and is headquartered in Manhattan, KS.

