Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
NASDAQ:LARK opened at $27.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $137.35 million, a P/E ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Landmark Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $23.38 and a fifty-two week high of $31.50.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. This is an increase from Landmark Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Landmark Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.32%.
About Landmark Bancorp
Landmark Bancorp, Inc /Kansas/ is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It offers checking accounts, savings and investments, loans, online and mobile, business checking and business services. The company was founded on April 22, 1885 and is headquartered in Manhattan, KS.
