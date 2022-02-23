Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.73 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.73 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Landstar System’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.76 billion and the lowest is $1.72 billion. Landstar System posted sales of $1.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Landstar System will report full year sales of $6.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.52 billion to $7.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.00 billion to $6.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Landstar System.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 5.84%. Landstar System’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LSTR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded Landstar System from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Landstar System from $182.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Landstar System from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.60.

Shares of Landstar System stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $150.20. The company had a trading volume of 315,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,954. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $164.65 and a 200 day moving average of $166.48. Landstar System has a 52-week low of $147.24 and a 52-week high of $188.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.02%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Landstar System by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Landstar System by 439.3% during the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 10,645 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Landstar System by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Landstar System by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Landstar System by 213.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 429,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,891,000 after acquiring an additional 292,661 shares during the period. 96.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

