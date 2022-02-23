Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas producer reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 21.33% and a negative return on equity of 2,190.66%. The business had revenue of $470.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 150.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:LPI opened at $67.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Laredo Petroleum has a 12 month low of $26.51 and a 12 month high of $99.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 3.95.

In other Laredo Petroleum news, major shareholder Encap Energy Capital Fund Ix, sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $36,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,224 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 10,087 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,239 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 5,247 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 169.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,331 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 11,537 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 28,342 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,670 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

LPI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Laredo Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.80.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

