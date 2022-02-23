LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) General Counsel Sells $84,766.08 in Stock

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) General Counsel Nicole Miller sold 5,712 shares of LegalZoom.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $84,766.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Nicole Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 18th, Nicole Miller sold 3,835 shares of LegalZoom.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $61,360.00.

On Thursday, December 16th, Nicole Miller sold 34,678 shares of LegalZoom.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total value of $549,299.52.

On Monday, December 6th, Nicole Miller sold 8,751 shares of LegalZoom.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total value of $151,042.26.

On Thursday, December 2nd, Nicole Miller sold 13,851 shares of LegalZoom.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $248,348.43.

LZ stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.63. 1,180,830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 840,423. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.90 and a 52-week high of $40.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.78 and a 200-day moving average of $23.16.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in LegalZoom.com by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 96,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in LegalZoom.com in the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

LZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LegalZoom.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on LegalZoom.com from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays cut their price target on LegalZoom.com from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on LegalZoom.com from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on LegalZoom.com from $24.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LegalZoom.com has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.63.

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

