LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.80.

LC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of LendingClub from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of LendingClub from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Compass Point upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

In other LendingClub news, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $115,408.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas W. Casey bought 2,750 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.98 per share, with a total value of $49,445.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,027 shares of company stock valued at $369,743. 4.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LendingClub during the 3rd quarter worth $3,607,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in LendingClub in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,214,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in LendingClub by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,914,592 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $125,361,000 after purchasing an additional 590,721 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in LendingClub by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 670,279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,153,000 after purchasing an additional 139,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grassi Investment Management raised its stake in LendingClub by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 104,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 21,250 shares during the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LC stock opened at $17.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. LendingClub has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $49.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 135.63 and a beta of 2.09.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.59. LendingClub had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $262.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that LendingClub will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

LendingClub Corp. operates as an online marketplace that facilitates loans to borrowers and investments. Its products include unsecured personal, secured auto refinance, patient, and education finance loans. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

