Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) Shares Gap Up to $6.68

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.68, but opened at $7.04. Li-Cycle shares last traded at $6.66, with a volume of 6,154 shares traded.

LICY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Li-Cycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Li-Cycle from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Li-Cycle from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Li-Cycle from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Li-Cycle has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 28.35 and a quick ratio of 28.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.49.

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $4.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 million. Li-Cycle had a negative return on equity of 63.60% and a negative net margin of 3,072.40%. On average, equities analysts expect that Li-Cycle Holdings Corp will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Li-Cycle by 501.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 88,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 73,664 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Li-Cycle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Li-Cycle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Li-Cycle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,112,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. 26.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Li-Cycle Company Profile (NYSE:LICY)

