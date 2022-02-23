Liberty Broadband (LBRDA) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 25th. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Liberty Broadband stock opened at $144.16 on Wednesday. Liberty Broadband has a twelve month low of $135.10 and a twelve month high of $188.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $149.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.68 and a beta of 1.03.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Liberty Broadband in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 price target for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter worth $263,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 44,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 88.8% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. 11.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

