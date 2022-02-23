Liberty Broadband (LBRDA) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 25th. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Liberty Broadband stock opened at $144.16 on Wednesday. Liberty Broadband has a twelve month low of $135.10 and a twelve month high of $188.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $149.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.68 and a beta of 1.03.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Liberty Broadband in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 price target for the company.
About Liberty Broadband
Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.
