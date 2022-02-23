Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $142.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of Life Storage in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Life Storage in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Life Storage from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Life Storage from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $143.90.

Get Life Storage alerts:

LSI stock opened at $126.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 44.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.51. Life Storage has a one year low of $80.28 and a one year high of $154.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $138.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. This is a boost from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 141.34%.

In related news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 4,000 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $585,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 7,500 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total transaction of $1,009,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,500 shares of company stock worth $3,668,060. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Life Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Life Storage during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Life Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Life Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Life Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.