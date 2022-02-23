Línea Directa Aseguradora (OTCMKTS:LNDAF) Price Target Raised to €2.06 at Berenberg Bank

Línea Directa Aseguradora (OTCMKTS:LNDAF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from €2.03 ($2.31) to €2.06 ($2.34) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

LNDAF stock remained flat at $$1.79 during midday trading on Wednesday. Línea Directa Aseguradora has a 52 week low of $1.71 and a 52 week high of $2.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.98.

Línea Directa Aseguradora Company Profile (Get Rating)

Linea Directa Aseguradora, SA engages in the direct insurance and reinsurance business in Spain. The company offers motor, home, health, and other insurance products, as well as other activities under the LÃ­nea Directa, Aprecio, Penelope Seguros, and Vivaz Seguros brands. It distributes its product through telephone and internet sales channels.

