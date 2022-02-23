Línea Directa Aseguradora (OTCMKTS:LNDAF) Price Target Raised to €2.06 at Berenberg Bank

Línea Directa Aseguradora (OTCMKTS:LNDAF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from €2.03 ($2.31) to €2.06 ($2.34) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
LNDAF stock remained flat at $$1.79 during midday trading on Wednesday. Línea Directa Aseguradora has a 52 week low of $1.71 and a 52 week high of $2.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.98.
