Litecoin Cash 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2,222.00 (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 23rd. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0074 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 28% lower against the dollar. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $5.58 million and approximately $2,222.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,903.58 or 0.99734742 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001461 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 33% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 751,644,481 coins. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

