LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 39.33%. The company had revenue of $270.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. LivaNova updated its FY22 guidance to $2.50-2.80 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $2.500-$2.800 EPS.

Shares of LIVN stock traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.85. 14,618 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,683. LivaNova has a 12 month low of $67.34 and a 12 month high of $93.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 0.95.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LIVN shares. StockNews.com raised LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on LivaNova in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.83.

In related news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $226,896.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total transaction of $85,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,784 shares of company stock valued at $394,556 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LIVN. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in LivaNova by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 37,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of LivaNova by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,497,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of LivaNova by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of LivaNova by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 46,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in LivaNova by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. 98.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

