LivePerson Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:LPSN)

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 3,276 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,294% compared to the typical volume of 235 put options.

Shares of LPSN stock traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.83. 1,567,747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,086,775. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.70 and a beta of 1.17. LivePerson has a 12-month low of $22.71 and a 12-month high of $68.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28.

Get LivePerson alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LPSN. TheStreet downgraded LivePerson from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. B. Riley dropped their target price on LivePerson from $70.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on LivePerson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on LivePerson from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LivePerson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.23.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 3.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 442,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,977,000 after buying an additional 14,554 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 101,011.8% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 17,172 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 19.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after buying an additional 5,660 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 4.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,002,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,633,000 after buying an additional 87,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 11.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after buying an additional 3,625 shares during the last quarter.

About LivePerson (Get Rating)

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions through Conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI). Conversational AI allows humans and machines to interact using natural language, including speech or text. The company operates through the Business and Consumer segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.