Lobstex Price Down 20.8% Over Last 7 Days (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 23rd. Over the last week, Lobstex has traded 20.8% lower against the dollar. Lobstex has a market capitalization of $822,174.53 and $180,482.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lobstex coin can currently be bought for $0.0356 or 0.00000092 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lobstex Profile

Lobstex (CRYPTO:LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 23,191,230 coins and its circulating supply is 23,115,803 coins. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Lobstex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

