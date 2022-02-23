Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Announces Earnings Results

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The building manufacturing company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 32.55% and a return on equity of 101.78%. The business had revenue of $992.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Louisiana-Pacific stock traded down $5.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.88. 77,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,116,529. Louisiana-Pacific has a 52-week low of $44.83 and a 52-week high of $79.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 5.10%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. TD Securities raised their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,470 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,164 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $438,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.