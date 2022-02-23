LPL Financial LLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,573 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,591 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 2.61% of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF worth $19,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PSI. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 104,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,469,000 after acquiring an additional 27,876 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,568,000 after buying an additional 24,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,596,000.

PSI opened at $126.58 on Wednesday. Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF has a 12-month low of $105.55 and a 12-month high of $157.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.25.

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

