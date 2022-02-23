LPL Financial LLC Has $19.87 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 603,759 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,221 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.80% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF worth $19,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 661.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 339,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,161,000 after purchasing an additional 294,610 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 14,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 6,429 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 188,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,212,000 after purchasing an additional 38,080 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,124,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,993,000 after purchasing an additional 45,064 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BAB opened at $31.33 on Wednesday. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $31.01 and a 52-week high of $34.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.85.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

