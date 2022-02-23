LPL Financial LLC Purchases 20,058 Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 205,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,058 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $20,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

ICVT opened at $80.80 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.22 and a 200 day moving average of $94.80. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.43 and a 52-week high of $58.18.

