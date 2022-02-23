LPL Financial LLC Sells 3,956 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 311,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,956 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.08% of International Paper worth $17,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 211.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Paper stock opened at $46.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.28 and a 200-day moving average of $51.36. The company has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.94. International Paper has a one year low of $43.87 and a one year high of $65.27.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 41.57%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IP shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of International Paper from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Paper has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.64.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

