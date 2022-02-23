Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $9.59

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.59 and last traded at $9.78, with a volume of 19631506 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.94.
A number of brokerages have commented on LUMN. Citigroup upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.94.
About Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN)
Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.
