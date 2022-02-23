Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $9.59

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.59 and last traded at $9.78, with a volume of 19631506 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.94.

A number of brokerages have commented on LUMN. Citigroup upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.94.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,966,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $842,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,898 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,210,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199,489 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,377,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,678,000 after acquiring an additional 680,005 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,103,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,781,000 after acquiring an additional 311,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,060,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,768,000 after acquiring an additional 5,433,554 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

About Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN)

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

