Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Luxfer Holdings PLC is a materials technology company specialising in the design, manufacture and supply of high-performance materials, components and gas cylinders. The company had two divisions, Elektron and Gas Cylinders. The Elektron division focuses on speciality materials based on magnesium, zirconium and rare earths. The Gas Cylinders division manufactures products made from aluminium, composites and other metals using technically advanced processes. Luxfer also offers recycling services and magnesium powders throughout global networks. It operates manufacturing plants in various countries, which include the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Czech Republic, Canada and China. Luxfer Holdings PLC is based in Salford, the United Kingdom. “

Shares of LXFR stock opened at $15.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.80 and a 200-day moving average of $19.58. The company has a market cap of $426.66 million, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Luxfer has a one year low of $15.34 and a one year high of $23.91.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. Luxfer had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 18.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Luxfer will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.

In other Luxfer news, Director Lisa G. Trimberger bought 5,000 shares of Luxfer stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.79 per share, for a total transaction of $98,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Luxfer by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 172,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 16,131 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Luxfer by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 73,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Luxfer by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Luxfer by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 27,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 8,281 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Luxfer by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 46,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 17,160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

