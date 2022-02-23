LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Boosts Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 181,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley accounts for 2.4% of LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $17,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MS. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 78.9% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Solstein Capital LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 131.3% in the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 108.4% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 17,162 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total transaction of $1,814,023.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,414 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $1,860,734.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,461 shares of company stock valued at $7,060,891 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MS traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,936,885. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.92. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $76.00 and a 12-month high of $109.73. The firm has a market cap of $169.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.46.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.59 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 24.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 34.87%.

MS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

