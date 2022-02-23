LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Cuts Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI cut its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,221 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,364 shares during the quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $9,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 104.0% during the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $410.68.

LMT stock traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $387.66. The company had a trading volume of 54,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,034,727. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $371.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $356.54. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $324.23 and a fifty-two week high of $398.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.86.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.31. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.38 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.21%.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

