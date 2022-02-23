LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Lowers Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lowered its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Clorox were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its holdings in Clorox by 3.6% in the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Clorox by 5.6% in the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Clorox from $159.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Clorox from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays cut their price target on Clorox from $163.00 to $132.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Clorox from $162.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $154.00.

Shares of NYSE:CLX traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.20. 26,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,797,249. The firm has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.22. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $138.61 and a 12-month high of $196.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $166.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.18). Clorox had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 86.36%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. Clorox’s payout ratio is 233.17%.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

