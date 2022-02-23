LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Sells 340 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lessened its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 4.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,630,784 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,302,871,000 after buying an additional 1,739,749 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in 3M in the second quarter worth about $329,919,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in 3M by 16.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,172,678,000 after purchasing an additional 832,796 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in 3M by 44.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,120,451 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $371,968,000 after purchasing an additional 656,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in 3M by 95.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,179,430 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $213,984,000 after purchasing an additional 574,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of 3M from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $189.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $195.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.57.

MMM stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,359,495. 3M has a 52 week low of $145.88 and a 52 week high of $208.95. The stock has a market cap of $83.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.74.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.29. 3M had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.89%.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

