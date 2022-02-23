LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Sells 530 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI trimmed its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $5,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Waste Management by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 193,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in Waste Management by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,106,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,629,000 after purchasing an additional 416,806 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,636,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Waste Management by 14,904.2% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 72,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,028,000 after purchasing an additional 71,540 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Waste Management by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,711,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,948,000 after purchasing an additional 134,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total transaction of $30,304.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total value of $1,550,856.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

WM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Erste Group downgraded Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.71.

NYSE:WM traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.26. 29,903 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,229,730. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $154.00 and its 200-day moving average is $156.00. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.11 and a 12-month high of $168.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

