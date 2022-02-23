LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Sells 764 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI trimmed its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 764 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for 3.9% of LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $29,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PG. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 39,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,426,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 136.4% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 14,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 7.3% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 156,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,914,000 after purchasing an additional 10,719 shares during the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 30,095 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $4,875,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.07, for a total value of $8,203,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 546,696 shares of company stock worth $88,013,355 over the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PG stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $157.85. The company had a trading volume of 122,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,971,668. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $121.54 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.21. The company has a market cap of $381.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.46.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.48%.

Several research firms have commented on PG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

