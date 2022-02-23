Magellan Financial Group (OTCMKTS:MGLLF) Rating Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Magellan Financial Group (OTCMKTS:MGLLF) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Macquarie downgraded shares of Magellan Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday.

OTCMKTS:MGLLF opened at 14.97 on Monday. Magellan Financial Group has a 1-year low of 14.97 and a 1-year high of 28.72.

Magellan Financial Group Ltd. engages in the provision of funds management services. It operates through the following segments: Funds Management, Principal Investments, and Corporate. The Funds Management segment consists of the activities undertaken by Magellan Asset Management Limited, Airlie Funds Management Property Limited, MFG Services LLC, and Frontier North America Holdings, Inc and its controlled entities.

