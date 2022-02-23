Man Group plc (LON:EMG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Man Group plc (LON:EMG – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 206.67 ($2.81).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 235 ($3.20) price target on shares of Man Group in a research report on Monday.

Shares of EMG stock traded up GBX 0.55 ($0.01) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 189.30 ($2.57). 5,289,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,061,989. Man Group has a one year low of GBX 143.45 ($1.95) and a one year high of GBX 242.50 ($3.30). The company has a market cap of £2.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 208.89 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 215.06.

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

