Man Group plc Lowers Stock Holdings in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Man Group plc reduced its stake in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,536 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,977 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned 0.07% of Novanta worth $3,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novanta in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novanta by 6.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Novanta by 4.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 694,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,541,000 after buying an additional 31,392 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novanta by 4.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 264,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,702,000 after buying an additional 10,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Novanta by 758.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,560,000 after buying an additional 36,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 15,000 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.82, for a total transaction of $2,502,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of NOVT stock opened at $132.32 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $152.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 95.88 and a beta of 1.00. Novanta Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.73 and a 1 year high of $184.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

