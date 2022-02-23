Man Group plc Sells 343,810 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Man Group plc lessened its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 92.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 343,810 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $3,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNI. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 338.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 448 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. 69.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CNI opened at $123.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.20. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $100.66 and a twelve month high of $136.22.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.43. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.579 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 35.34%.

CNI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$172.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. CIBC lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$172.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Argus raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.35.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

