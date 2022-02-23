Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.650-$1.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $2 billion-$2.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.01 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MTW. Zacks Investment Research cut Manitowoc from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.33.

MTW stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.05. 319,109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,875. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.52. Manitowoc has a 12 month low of $15.78 and a 12 month high of $28.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $562.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67 and a beta of 2.17.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.24. Manitowoc had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 4.32%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Manitowoc will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Manitowoc by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 80,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 71,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 34,829 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 64,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 11,504 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 14,645 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Manitowoc by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

