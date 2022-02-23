Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Marathon Digital in a report issued on Friday, February 18th. DA Davidson analyst C. Brendler forecasts that the business services provider will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Marathon Digital’s FY2022 earnings at $3.42 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MARA. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $92.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.29.

Shares of Marathon Digital stock opened at $22.53 on Monday. Marathon Digital has a 1-year low of $18.32 and a 1-year high of $83.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -41.72 and a beta of 4.63.

In other Marathon Digital news, Chairman Merrick D. Okamoto sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total value of $3,084,987.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Marathon Digital by 2,490.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Marathon Digital by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

