Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Marathon Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) shares were down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.24 and last traded at $2.24. Approximately 39,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 38,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.31.

MGDPF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$4.50 target price on shares of Marathon Gold in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Marathon Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Marathon Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.13.

Get Marathon Gold alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.35 and a 200 day moving average of $2.40.

Marathon Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal prospects. It focuses on Valentine Gold Project located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was founded on December 3, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.