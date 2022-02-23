Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3.94

Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.94 and last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 7373 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.98.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MKFG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Markforged in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Markforged in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Markforged from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.55.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.96.

In other news, major shareholder Gregory Mark sold 122,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total transaction of $529,987.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 234,408 shares of company stock worth $1,072,240 in the last three months.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Matrix IX Management CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Markforged during the 4th quarter valued at $160,671,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Markforged by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,182,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,977 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Markforged in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,312,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Markforged by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,856,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Markforged by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,832,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

About Markforged (NYSE:MKFG)

oneis a blank check company organized for the purpose of effecting a business combination with one or more target businesses. one’s efforts to identify a prospective partner business will not be limited to a particular industry or geographic region, although it intends to focus its search on partner businesses operating in North America in the innovation economy.

