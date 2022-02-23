Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Receives $174.08 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $179.36.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MAR. TheStreet cut Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Marriott International from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Cowen increased their price objective on Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Marriott International from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Marriott International from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

MAR stock traded down $5.12 on Friday, reaching $168.00. 186,652 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,433,478. The company has a market cap of $54.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.83 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.44. Marriott International has a one year low of $127.23 and a one year high of $184.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 125.04% and a net margin of 7.93%. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 104.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott International will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 10,071 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.21, for a total transaction of $1,814,894.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 800 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.41, for a total transaction of $143,528.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,909 shares of company stock valued at $4,130,585 in the last quarter. 12.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,833,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,267,000 after buying an additional 135,812 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Marriott International by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,139,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,859,000 after buying an additional 609,192 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Marriott International by 2.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,424,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,189,000 after buying an additional 223,354 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Marriott International by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,494,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,124,000 after buying an additional 548,671 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in Marriott International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,535,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,740,000 after buying an additional 32,934 shares during the period. 59.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

