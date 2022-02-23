Marshall Wace LLP Buys Shares of 219,715 Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MAQC)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MAQC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 219,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,197,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $100,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $184,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $910,000.

Maquia Capital Acquisition stock opened at $10.09 on Wednesday. Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $11.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.03.

Maquia Capital Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on technology-focused middle market and emerging growth companies in North America.

