Marshall Wace LLP Takes Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,097,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 28.52% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 14,845.4% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 556,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,221,000 after buying an additional 553,141 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 236.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 380,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,009,000 after buying an additional 267,682 shares during the period. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 6,776.1% during the third quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 207,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,478,000 after buying an additional 204,165 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the third quarter worth about $23,010,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 78.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 255,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,653,000 after purchasing an additional 112,552 shares during the period.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:QQQM opened at $139.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.81. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $122.33 and a twelve month high of $167.91.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.