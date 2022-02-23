Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Increases Dividend to $0.28 Per Share

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 8th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the construction company on Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Masco has increased its dividend by 94.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Masco has a dividend payout ratio of 24.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Masco to earn $4.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.1%.

Shares of MAS stock opened at $55.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.52 and its 200 day moving average is $62.91. Masco has a one year low of $51.97 and a one year high of $71.06.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Masco had a return on equity of 856.22% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Masco will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO John P. Lindow sold 9,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $660,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 12,447 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total value of $749,931.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,272 shares of company stock valued at $6,650,273 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Masco by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,659 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Masco by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,715 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Masco during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Masco by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 444,742 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,230,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Masco from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Masco in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masco has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.27.

About Masco

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, plumbing fittings and valves, showerheads and hand showers, bathtubs and shower enclosures, toilets, spas, and exercise pools.

