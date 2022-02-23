Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Masimo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Masimo from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $330.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Masimo from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $261.60.
NASDAQ:MASI opened at $157.53 on Tuesday. Masimo has a one year low of $133.94 and a one year high of $305.21. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $239.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.70.
In other news, Director Adam Mikkelson sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total value of $137,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tao Levy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.47, for a total transaction of $826,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,242,516 in the last ninety days. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Masimo in the fourth quarter worth about $534,000. WMS Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Masimo in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Walleye Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 122.1% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Masimo in the fourth quarter worth about $5,038,000. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new position in shares of Masimo in the fourth quarter worth about $6,624,000. 82.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Masimo Company Profile
Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.
