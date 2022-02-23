Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Masimo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Masimo from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $330.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Masimo from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $261.60.

NASDAQ:MASI opened at $157.53 on Tuesday. Masimo has a one year low of $133.94 and a one year high of $305.21. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $239.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.70.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $327.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.75 million. Masimo had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Masimo will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Adam Mikkelson sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total value of $137,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tao Levy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.47, for a total transaction of $826,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,242,516 in the last ninety days. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Masimo in the fourth quarter worth about $534,000. WMS Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Masimo in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Walleye Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 122.1% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Masimo in the fourth quarter worth about $5,038,000. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new position in shares of Masimo in the fourth quarter worth about $6,624,000. 82.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

