Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Price Target Cut to $130.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 46.79% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DOOR. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Masonite International from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Masonite International from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Masonite International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.25.

Shares of DOOR stock traded down $5.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $88.56. 5,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,529. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.78. Masonite International has a fifty-two week low of $91.29 and a fifty-two week high of $132.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.87.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.07. Masonite International had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 25.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Masonite International will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOOR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Masonite International in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,702,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 910,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,596,000 after acquiring an additional 264,088 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,112,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Masonite International during the 4th quarter valued at $21,832,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Masonite International by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 420,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,029,000 after purchasing an additional 119,610 shares in the last quarter.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

