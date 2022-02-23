Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Capital One Financial lowered Matador Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Benchmark upgraded Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Matador Resources from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Matador Resources from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.36.

MTDR traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.74. 4,599,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,769,810. Matador Resources has a fifty-two week low of $19.25 and a fifty-two week high of $48.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 4.09.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 21.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Matador Resources news, COO Billy E. Goodwin bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.30 per share, for a total transaction of $74,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Reynald Baribault purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.00 per share, with a total value of $37,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $254,085. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 7.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,936,858 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $73,678,000 after purchasing an additional 129,387 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,618,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Matador Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,588,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $645,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 194,277 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,390,000 after buying an additional 81,912 shares during the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

