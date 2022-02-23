Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Price Target Increased to $106.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MTRN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Materion from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Materion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $106.00.

MTRN stock opened at $82.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.94 and a 200-day moving average of $80.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Materion has a 12 month low of $63.88 and a 12 month high of $96.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 1.37.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.03. Materion had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $397.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Materion’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Materion will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.27%.

In related news, Director Craig S. Shular sold 1,623 shares of Materion stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total value of $150,646.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTRN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Materion by 133.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 9,821 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Materion by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,211,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $166,640,000 after purchasing an additional 49,470 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Materion by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 351,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,470,000 after purchasing an additional 12,053 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Materion by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Materion by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 445,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,552,000 after purchasing an additional 7,455 shares during the period. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

