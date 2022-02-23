Maverick Capital Ltd. Decreases Stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Maverick Capital Ltd. reduced its position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 74.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,675 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Zillow Group by 79.1% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Zillow Group by 9.7% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its stake in Zillow Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 4,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Zillow Group by 43.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Zillow Group by 3.7% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Z has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens cut their target price on Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Zillow Group from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.00.

Zillow Group stock opened at $58.46 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.20 and a beta of 1.33. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.80 and a twelve month high of $171.16.

In related news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total value of $37,093.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Erik C. Blachford sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total value of $3,104,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,572 shares of company stock valued at $4,118,819. Company insiders own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Z? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.