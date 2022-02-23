Maverick Capital Ltd. Invests $70,000 in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,051 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $393,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 291,222 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,138,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,103 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,067,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,364 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,211 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 4,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RIO. Berenberg Bank upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Liberum Capital downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.60.

RIO opened at $77.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $59.58 and a 52-week high of $95.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.78.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

