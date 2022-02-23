Maverick Capital Ltd. Makes New $90,000 Investment in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VALE. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Vale by 12.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 14,768 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vale by 22.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 518,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,769,000 after buying an additional 93,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vale by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,464,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $238,688,000 after buying an additional 36,789 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vale by 0.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 854,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,480,000 after buying an additional 6,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vale by 132.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 193,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,406,000 after buying an additional 109,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

VALE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Vale from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Vale from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Vale in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Vale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.05.

Shares of Vale stock opened at $17.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.40 and a 200 day moving average of $15.27. Vale S.A. has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $23.17. The firm has a market cap of $88.10 billion, a PE ratio of 4.94, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

