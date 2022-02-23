Maverick Capital Ltd. Sells 10,498 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Maverick Capital Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 92.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,498 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 1.3% in the third quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 2.1% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 21.3% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 0.6% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 27,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 6.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brunswick alerts:

In related news, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total transaction of $97,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 7,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $751,941.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Brunswick stock opened at $94.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.21 and a 200 day moving average of $97.66. Brunswick Co. has a 12 month low of $79.55 and a 12 month high of $117.62. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 10.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is a positive change from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.70%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Brunswick from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Brunswick in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Brunswick from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Brunswick from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Brunswick from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.21.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC).

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.