Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.10 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) to announce $1.10 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Maximus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.11 billion and the lowest is $1.08 billion. Maximus reported sales of $959.28 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Maximus will report full-year sales of $4.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.50 billion to $4.60 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.64 billion to $4.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Maximus.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. Maximus had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maximus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

NYSE:MMS traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.52. 412,915 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,923. Maximus has a 12-month low of $73.84 and a 12-month high of $96.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Maximus’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

In other Maximus news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total transaction of $1,046,797.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Maximus by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,268 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Maximus by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Maximus by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 125,619 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $10,008,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Maximus by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,634 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Maximus by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 325,345 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,920,000 after acquiring an additional 26,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

