McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $23.550-$23.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $22.780. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE MCK traded down $0.70 on Wednesday, hitting $268.30. 791,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,089,232. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $255.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.75. The company has a market cap of $40.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.75. McKesson has a 1-year low of $169.34 and a 1-year high of $282.73.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.73. McKesson had a net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1,931.18%. The business had revenue of $68.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that McKesson will post 23.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 21.15%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on McKesson from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut McKesson from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price target for the company from $262.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised McKesson from a d rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on McKesson from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on McKesson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McKesson has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $285.38.

In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $3,960,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total value of $539,477.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,901 shares of company stock valued at $4,506,382 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 341.4% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 168.6% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,639 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of McKesson by 4.9% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 4,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in McKesson by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

