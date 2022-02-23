MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on MEDNAX from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on MEDNAX from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

Shares of NYSE MD opened at $23.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.72 and its 200 day moving average is $27.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.08. MEDNAX has a 1-year low of $21.52 and a 1-year high of $35.67.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $498.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.50 million. MEDNAX had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 1.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that MEDNAX will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MEDNAX news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 59,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.44, for a total value of $1,583,570.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 239,122 shares of company stock worth $6,478,687 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in MEDNAX by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,359,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,241,000 after acquiring an additional 781,646 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,211,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,375,000 after purchasing an additional 57,309 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,625,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,450,000 after purchasing an additional 256,617 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 3.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,638,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,578,000 after purchasing an additional 48,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,314,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,771,000 after purchasing an additional 448,374 shares in the last quarter. 96.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

